Emergency Response Digest : An official publication of the Africa CDC Issue 1, Volume 1; June 2019

Africa CDC response to Ebola in DR Congo

Since August 2018, African Union – through Africa CDC – has been supporting the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in responding to its tenth Ebola outbreak.

CURRENT SITUATION AFFECTED AREAS

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES: 2325

2231 CONFIRMED CASES

94 PROBABLE CASES

1563 deaths

644 (27.3%) PEOPLE CURED