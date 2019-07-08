Emergency Response Digest : An official publication of the Africa CDC Issue 1, Volume 1; June 2019
from African Union
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Africa CDC response to Ebola in DR Congo
Since August 2018, African Union – through Africa CDC – has been supporting the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in responding to its tenth Ebola outbreak.
CURRENT SITUATION AFFECTED AREAS
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES: 2325
2231 CONFIRMED CASES
94 PROBABLE CASES
1563 deaths
644 (27.3%) PEOPLE CURED