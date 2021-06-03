Emergency Assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, June 2, 2021

Today, on June 2, upon the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, portable jerry cans, water purifiers, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the DRC in response to damages caused by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the DRC, Japan has decided to provide the abovementioned assistance to support the victims.

[Reference]

In the DRC, Mount Nyiragongo near the city of Goma in North Kive erupted on 22 May. The lava has resulted in a large number of those affected, including the loss of lives and significant physical damages. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 31 people have died, 216 people been missing, about 21,000 people affected and 3,629 houses destroyed as of 26 May. Moreover, tremors continue in Goma and more than 230,000 people have been displaced as of 1 June.