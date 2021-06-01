Emergency Appeal: Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda | Mount Nyiragongo Eruption: Complex Multi-hazard Emergency, Appeal №: MDRNYIRA21

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 11.6 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support two National Societies – Democratic Republic of Congo Red Cross Society (DRC RC) and Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS) to deliver humanitarian assistance to and support early recovery for some 80,0000 people (displaced and host communities) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (70,000 people) and Rwanda (10,000 people) affected by multiple hazards and compounding humanitarian vulnerabilities caused by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo for a period of 12 months. In addition to the initial DREF allocation made for DRC RC, a second loan to this Appeal is requested bringing the combined allocations to a total of 750,000 CHF to support both DRC and Rwanda. The operation will focus on the following areas: Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Shelter and Essential Household Items (EHI), Livelihood & Basic Needs, Emergency Health & Psychosocial Support (PSS), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Gender & Inclusion (PGI) and Migration & Displacement.

A coordination mechanism has been put in place for the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (the Movement), putting both National Societies of DRC and Rwanda at the center. Ensuring effective support to participating National Societies present in DRC or those willing to support multilaterally or bilaterally and with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that plays a lead role in Security.

It must be noted that this coordinated emergency appeal in response to the complex multi-hazard emergency will reinforce the actions of the Movement by seeking complementarity with the ICRC response. The coordination within the Movement will build on the experience of good Movement cooperation during the Ebola response in Eastern DRC. At the time of writing this Emergency Appeal, the situation is evolving regarding needs and gaps, more details on the humanitarian situation will be developed and reflected in the upcoming EPoA.