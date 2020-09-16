Eight national and local members funded for COVID-19 response

As part of Start Network’s commitment to supporting local actors, eight national and local members have so far been selected to participate in a fund for COVID-19 response.

This fund will allow these organisations to access funding of up to £30,000 to respond to COVID-19 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan. It is being supported by a private donor and Avaaz, a global civic movement with 63 million members around the world campaigning for urgent action on pressing global, regional and national issues, from corruption and poverty to climate change and ecological collapse.

Project selection committees composed of in-country members reviewed the proposals. The following agencies will respond in:

Democratic Republic of the Congo:

Association des Femmes pour la Promotion et le Développement Endogène (AFPDE)

Midefehops-Asbl

Caritas Goma

India:

Caritas India

North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS)

Pakistan:

Bright Star Development Society Balochistan (BSDSB)

Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA)

HELP Foundation

The agencies will be undertaking a variety of activities, including the distribution of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials; COVID-19 sensitisation and messaging; distribution of cash and food packages to vulnerable households to help repay debts, access food security, and maintain livelihoods; construction of handwashing stations and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitation and hygiene supplies.

In addition to responding to COVID-19 in these countries, this fund will be used to draw key learnings on the participation and leadership of local and national agencies. We will be seeking to establish learning and share best practice with and beyond our membership.

