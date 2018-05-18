18 May 2018

ECHO Factsheet – Ebola – May 2018

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (483.81 KB)

Key messages

  • The European Union, together with its Member States, provided close to €2 billion in financial aid to help West Africa contain and recover from the outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) that devastated the region in 2014-15. The following year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end of transmission in West Africa.

  • During the outbreak in West Africa, the Commission coordinated EU support and provided humanitarian aid, technical expertise, longer-term development assistance, funding for vaccine research and evacuation means for international humanitarian workers.

  • Activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism enabled the rapid, coordinated deployment of emergency supplies and experts offered by the Member States.

  • On 8 May 2018, a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease was declared by the Minister of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The outbreak occurred in a remote and hard to reach area and is so far limited to locations in the province of Equateur in western DRC.

  • As an immediate response, the European Commission announced a package of €1.7 million in emergency aid. The aid contains €1.5 million for logistics support to WHO, €200 000 to support life-saving interventions with the Congolese Red Cross and the air service 'ECHO Flight' to transport medical experts, emergency staff as well as equipment to the affected areas.

