ECHO Factsheet – Ebola – May 2018

Key messages

The European Union, together with its Member States, provided close to €2 billion in financial aid to help West Africa contain and recover from the outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) that devastated the region in 2014-15. The following year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end of transmission in West Africa.

During the outbreak in West Africa, the Commission coordinated EU support and provided humanitarian aid, technical expertise, longer-term development assistance, funding for vaccine research and evacuation means for international humanitarian workers.

Activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism enabled the rapid, coordinated deployment of emergency supplies and experts offered by the Member States.

On 8 May 2018, a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease was declared by the Minister of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The outbreak occurred in a remote and hard to reach area and is so far limited to locations in the province of Equateur in western DRC.