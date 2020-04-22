ECHO Factsheet – The Democratic Republic of Congo – (Last updated 20/04/2020)

Introduction

Between conflict, poverty, malnutrition and frequent disease outbreaks, humanitarian needs in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are among the highest in the world. Such is their scale that the UN’s Humanitarian Response Plan for the DRC is the second largest appeal worldwide. While the DRC is still tackling an Ebola outbreak, the coronavirus pandemic reached the country in March 2020. It threatens an already weak health system that is, at the same time, battling the largest measles outbreak ever recorded, in addition to cholera and malaria.

What are the needs?

For decades, people in the DRC have had to flee repeatedly to escape violence. Leaving behind their home and belongings (often destroyed or stolen), vulnerable people are forced to look for safety in overcrowded family homes, makeshift camps, schools or churches, and to restart their lives over and over again. There are currently at least 5 million people who are displaced within the DRC and more than 915,000 Congolese are refugees in neighbouring countries. Given the instability in the region, the DRC itself hosts more than 526,000 refugees mainly from Rwanda, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Burundi.

Conflict not only keeps people away from their homes, but also prevents them from accessing their fields and markets, generating even more poverty. An estimated 15.8 million people in the DRC face severe food shortages and 4.3 million children under 5 years of age are malnourished, out of whom 1.3 million suffer from severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening condition.

The DRC currently faces several epidemics. Its weak health system and lack of basic infrastructure and social services, including in the health care sector, are a challenge to any response. The coronavirus pandemic has reached the DRC in March 2020, with many cases recorded in the capital Kinshasa which has an estimated population of 12 million. At the same time, just as the Ebola outbreak was about to be declared over, a few new cases have been reported since 10 April 2020. The DRC is also grappling with a serious measles outbreak, ongoing since late 2018. It continues unabated with more than 350,000 cases reported and has taken the life of more than 6,500 patients, the majority of whom are small children.

How are we helping?

For the past years, EU support to humanitarian actions in the DRC has been extensive. This funding is helping people affected by violence and displacement, acute malnutrition, and epidemics. The priority is to address the pressing, widespread humanitarian needs; provide protection and life-saving assistance to victims of violence and insecurity; and help curb disease outbreaks.

The EU’s humanitarian funding in the DRC goes essentially to actions in the east of the country where conflict is still ongoing. The EU works with partner humanitarian organisations to provide food assistance, shelter protection; emergency healthcare, including care for survivors of sexual violence; improve water, sanitation and hygiene conditions; and ensure that children caught in humanitarian crises can go to school. The EU’s support also allows humanitarian organisations with specific expertise in nutrition to work in areas that have alarming malnutrition levels, saving the lives of thousands of children.

In response to the two Ebola outbreaks that started in 2018 and to the measles outbreak, the EU mobilised considerable support for humanitarian action on the ground. Since 2018, the EU has provided almost €50 million in humanitarian support to the international Ebola response led by the national authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) in addition to EU development funding, in-kind assistance, funding support to Ebola research and vaccines, and support spread over a number of years to strengthen the health sector in the DRC.

While continuing to provide live-saving humanitarian assistance for the people in need, implementing partners being supported by the EU are also supporting the coronavirus response and are swiftly adapting the way they operate to help beneficiaries stay safe. More emphasis is being placed on awareness raising among vulnerable communities on hand-washing and ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus, adopting safe social distancing for assistance distribution, and providing access to clean water and soap. Support is also being given to epidemics control and prevention measures that help local health systems.

The EU also provides logistical support in the DRC through its humanitarian air service. Humanitarian air services are often the only way to reach people in need in remote areas, deliver life-saving supplies and transport aid workers. Every year since 2017, the EU has allocated more than €7 million to the operation of such flights in the Democratic Republic of Congo.