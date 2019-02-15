15 Feb 2019

ECHO Factsheet – The Democratic Republic of Congo – (Last updated 13/02/2019)

European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
FACTS & FIGURES

Nearly 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance

More than 2 million new internally displaced people and 998 000 returnees in 2018

810 000 refugees from the DRC in neighbouring countries and 537 000 refugees from the region in the DRC

Nearly 13 million people affected by severe food insecurity

More than 1 million children under five who are severely malnourished (UNOCHA, UNHCR and UNICEF)

EU humanitarian aid:
More than €80 million in 2018

Introduction

The humanitarian response plan for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains the second largest worldwide. Nearly 13 million people in the DRC are in need of humanitarian assistance. The ongoing Ebola virus disease outbreak is not yet under control and has become the second largest outbreak in history.

What are the needs?

With nearly 13 million people suffering from severe food insecurity (critical lack of consistent access to enough food), the Democratic Republic of Congo faces the second largest food crisis in the world. According to UNICEF, more than one million children under five years of age in the DRC suffer from severe acute malnutrition, which is a life-threatening condition.

For the past decades, eastern DRC has seen inter-communal violence and militia attacks resulting in mass exodus and a particular pattern of internal displacement movements, known as déplacements pendulaires, where people carry on with their activities at their home area during the day but then retreat to safer places for the night. In 2018, there were over three million people in the DRC who were either internally displaced or who had just returned to their, often destroyed, place of origin. The DRC itself is host to more than 537 000 refugees who arrive mainly from Rwanda, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan.

With its weak health system, the DRC is prone to epidemics, such as cholera, measles or malaria. The tenth Ebola outbreak in the DRC was declared in August 2018. The disease has since claimed over 500 lives in the conflict-affected provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

