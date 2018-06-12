12 Jun 2018

Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Dispatch of the Japan Disaster Relief Infectious Diseases Response Team

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

  1. The Government of Japan decided to dispatch the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Infectious Diseases Response Team from June 11 in response to the request from the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo concerning the Ebola virus disease outbreak.

  2. The Team will work for strengthening surveillance system and laboratory confirmation capabilities in Kinshasa, in collaboration with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and International Organizations.

