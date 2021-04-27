Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) - Regional Emergency Health Response Plan 2020-2022 (updated: 27 April 2021)

IOM VISION

In line with the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) and the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), IOM aims to contribute to the prevention, early detection and response to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) within the region from a human mobility-centred perspective.

Aligned with priorities outlined in the EVD Strategic Response Plan 4 (SRP4),

IOM’s Health Border and Mobility Management, the GHSA and IHR (2005), IOM seeks to contribute to the continued containment, recovery and future health system preparedness for EVD by prioritising enhanced active disease surveillance through supporting technical and operational capacity in health screening and contact tracing, and risk communication and community engagement at Points of Entry (PoE) and among border communities in order to save lives and prepare for future outbreaks. In strengthening the capacities of relevant stakeholders, IOM aligns its priorities with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for early warning, risk reduction and management of national and global health risks. IOM invests in training frontline workers on early detection, prepositioning of medical supplies to support any immediate response and prevention of disease spread including infection prevention and control in the case of an outbreak.