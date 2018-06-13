13 Jun 2018

Ebola virus disease – Democratic Republic of the Congo: Disease outbreak news, 13 June 2018

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 13 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.87 MB)

Since the first Disease Outbreak News on 10 May 2018 through 12 June, the primary focus of the response to Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has shifted from the urban areas of Equateur Province to remote and difficult to reach places. This shift has come after a series of concerted actions and effective measures implemented by the Ministry of Health, WHO and partners.

The first stage of the EVD response focused on protecting the populated town of Bikoro and the city of Mbandaka from increases in cases, which could potentially threaten major cities in the country as well as its neighbours along the river. The next stage is focused on implementing expeditionary surveillance, tracking the contacts and engaging communities in remote areas, including indigenous populations in and around the villages of Itipo and Iboko in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Since 17 May 2018, no new confirmed EVD cases have been reported in Bikoro and Wangata health zones, while the last confirmed case-patient in Iboko developed symptoms on 2 June 2018 (Figure 1).

From 1 April through 10 June 2018, a total of 55 EVD cases1, including 28 deaths, have been reported from three health zones in Equateur Province. The total includes 38 confirmed, 14 probable and three suspected cases from the three health zones: Bikoro (n=22; 10 confirmed, 11 probable and one suspected cases), Iboko (n=29; 24 confirmed, three probable and two suspected cases) and Wangata (n=4; four confirmed) (Figure 2). The median age of cases was 41 years (range: 8 years–80 years) and 31 (60%) were male (Figure 3). Five cases among health care workers have been reported. As of 10 June 2018, a total of 634 contacts remain under active follow up.

