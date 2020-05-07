Ebola virus disease – Democratic Republic of the Congo: Disease outbreak news, 7 May 2020

From 29 April to 5 May 2020, no new cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been reported from North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Figure 1). Since the resurgence of the outbreak on 10 April 2020, seven confirmed cases have been reported from Kasanga, Malepe and Kanzulinzuli Health Areas in Beni Health Zone. Of these, one is receiving care at the Beni Ebola treatment centre (ETC), one who was receiving care at the ETC recovered and was discharged, and one remains in the community. Four of the people confirmed to have Ebola died, including two community deaths and two deaths in the ETC in Beni. A total of 1137 people have been vaccinated in Beni and Karisimbi since 10 April 2020.

Specimens from all confirmed cases were sent to the Institut Research Biomédicale (INRB) for genetic sequencing to support the investigation of the source of infection. Laboratory sequencing of the virus showed that all seven cases were linked to the same chain confirmed in July 2019, suggesting exposure to a persistent source of infection. Individuals in the current cluster may have been infected by direct contact with body fluids of a survivor (asymptomatic or relapse case). Investigations into the transmission chains from July 2019 in Beni and Katwa Health Zones and the confirmed cases reported in Beni Health Zone in April 2020 are ongoing. The origin of this cluster of cases is yet to be confirmed.

Surveillance performance has remained at a similar level compared to last week, although alert rates remain suboptimal. A total of 1102 contacts of the seven recent confirmed cases have been registered to date. On 5 May 2020, of the 449 identified contacts to be followed, 438 (98%) were seen; 123 (27%) were high risk contacts who had direct contact with body fluids of confirmed cases. As of 5 May, 19 (15%) of the 123 high risk contacts of confirmed cases have been offered accommodation in a dedicated facility where they are provided with food and other essential goods, to allow for closer monitoring and prompt isolation and provision of care to those who might become symptomatic.

From 29 April to 5 May 2020, an average of 2260 alerts were reported per day, of which 2252 were investigated within 24 hours. Of these, an average of 298 alerts were validated as suspected cases each day, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule-out EVD. From 27 April to 3 May, 2113 samples were tested, including 1466 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 308 swabs from community deaths; and 339 samples from re-tested patients. Overall, laboratory activities increased by 37% compared to the previous week.

As of 5 May 2020, a total of 3462 EVD cases, including 3317 confirmed and 145 probable cases have been reported, of which 2279 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 57% (n=1970) were female, 29% (n=1002) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (n=171) were health care workers. As of 5 May, a total of 1170 cases have recovered from EVD.

It is critical to detect, isolate, test and treat new suspected cases as early as possible in order increase the chances of survival of those infected, and to break the chain of transmission. Outbreak response teams face a number of challenges, including limited resources because of other local and global emergencies, and the presence of armed groups which limits access to some communities. A major funding gap is also constraining the response. WHO currently requires US$21.5 million to ensure continuity of essential response activities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On 14 April 2020, WHO revised the risk assessment for this event from High to Moderate at the national and regional levels, while the risk level remained Low at the global level. The risk assessment will be continuously reassessed in the coming days based on available and shared information.

WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, and trade with, the Democratic Republic of the Congo based on the currently available information regarding this EVD outbreak. Any requirements for certificates of Ebola vaccination are not a reasonable basis for restricting movement across borders or the issuance of visas for travellers to/from the affected countries. WHO continues to closely monitor and, if necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this event. Currently, no country has implemented travel measures that significantly interfere with international traffic to and from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in relation to this EVD outbreak. Travellers should seek medical advice before travel and should practise good hygiene. Further information is available in the WHO recommendations for international traffic related to the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

