21 Jun 2019

Ebola Virus Disease - CERF and Country-Based Pooled Fund support in 2018-2019 (As of 19 June 2019)

Published on 19 Jun 2019
On 8 May 2018, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) declared an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Equateur province. Within 48 hours, the Emergency Relief Coordinator allocated $2 million from the CERF rapid response (RR) window to kickstart immediate response activities to contain the epidemic, prevent its spread and facilitate access of medical teams and equipment to areas affected. The outbreak ended in late July 2018 with 54 cases and 33 deaths reported.

On 1 August 2018, the DRC declared another EVD outbreak in North Kivu Province, which then spread to adjacent Ituri province. This outbreak has claimed more than 1,450 lives out of over 2,180 cases reported, including latest cases confirmed in neighbouring Uganda on 11 June 2019. CERF in August 2018 allocated $2.8 million to scale up rapid response activities. Following the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC)’s Humanitarian System-Wide Scale-Up activation on 29 May 2019 to address the continuing outbreak, the DRC Humanitarian Fund (HF) launched a reserve allocation through which $10 million is being allocated to NGO partners to strengthen community engagement, cut transmission chains and mitigate the disease’s impact on the affected population. CERF and the DRC HF are also supporting conflict-related and other humanitarian assistance in EVD-affected districts of DRC through additional funds to complement the Ebola response.

To boost EVD readiness capacities in high risk neighbouring countries of DRC, CERF allocated a total of $10.5 million between December 2018 and January 2019 to Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda to support UN agencies’ joint EVD preparedness and contingency plans. The South Sudan HF also allocated $2 million in late 2018 to scale up EVD readiness activities in health and logistics sectors. These funds have supported surveillance at points of entry and other prevention and control activities, pre-positioning of medical supplies and equipment, community-based risk communication, and related logistics services.

