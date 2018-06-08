Ebola treatments approved for compassionate use in current outbreak

On 4 June, an ethics committee in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) approved the use of five investigational therapeutics to treat Ebola, under the framework of compassionate use/expanded access. This is the first time such treatments are available in the midst of an Ebola outbreak.

Clinicians working in the treatment centres will make decisions on which drug to use as deemed helpful for their patients, and appropriate for the setting. The treatments can be used as long as informed consent is obtained from patients and protocols are followed, with close monitoring and reporting of any adverse events.

Four of the five approved drugs are currently in the country. They are Zmapp, GS-5734, REGN monoclonal antibody combination, and mAb114