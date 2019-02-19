Ebola Responders Establish Emergency Operations Centre

When the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo declared an Ebola outbreak in the country’s Équateur Province on 8 May 2018, national and international offers for support and assistance came pouring in. Managing all these partners becomes a challenge in itself. WHO has increasingly been using one tool to streamline the response: a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC). These centres are an essential part of a response because they provide a physical location for the management team to coordinate information and resources.

When the outbreak was declared, the government had in place a mechanism allowing the establishment of a PHEOC under the leadership of the Ministry of Public Health. However, as no such facility existed in Mbandaka, the provincial capital, responders raced to establish a functioning PHEOC as quickly as possible.

“Managing a response to Ebola is complex,” says Paul Cox, the WHO Emergency Manager tasked with setting up the Mbandaka PHEOC. “It requires multiple agencies and experts in many disciplines to work together efficiently and effectively to stop the spread of the outbreak.”

The core components of a PHEOC include plans and procedures; physical infrastructure; information and communication technology infrastructure; telecommunications systems; and human resources.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre Network, which WHO established in 2012, has identified best practices and standards for PHEOCs. Emergency workers are able to fall back on WHO’s key guidance document – Framework for a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre – which sets out how to develop and manage PHEOCs for an effective response. It took a network of health emergency experts in more than 60 PHEOCs around the world two years to develop the Framework. This was done in collaboration with academia and included extensive research and several expert consultations.

“This is now the de facto global best practices guide for developing, managing, assessing and testing PHEOCs,” says Cox.

In Mbandaka, the government immediately found an unused building and appointed staff to support its transformation from a bare shell with only a few cables and plastic chairs to a fully functioning PHEOC.

MONUSCO, the United Nations (UN) stabilization mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, stepped up to install the equipment needed, including electricity generators and communications technology.

“This work was done at lightning speed and with military precision,” says Cox.

His own next step was to get maps on the walls and critical information – such as mobile numbers for technical area leaders, security, transport, human resources and medical services – on display and for immediate use.

As the response unfolded, MONUSCO provided additional equipment and logistics support, including the aircraft used to fly response teams to the remote jungle locations where they were needed.

Health and emergency experts from WHO, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also deployed to Mbandaka to support the functioning of the PHEOC.

“Any response to crisis is only as good as the staff who manages it,” says Cox. “The need for skilled leadership was immediately recognized at all levels of the government and put in place.”

Working together, the government, UN agencies and other partners are now systematically collecting, collating and presenting operational information so as to understand what resources are available and what has been deployed where, when and by whom. This information is vital for determining the status of resources and for informed decision-making.

This current Ebola outbreak is the ninth in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 1976. Minister of Public Health Oly Ilunga Kalenga said has already said that a tenth outbreak is inevitable; the country must be prepared for that eventuality and work on building a resilient health system.

“A PHEOC is easy to get up and running,” says Cox. “Sustaining it can be complicated. But it is clear that PHEOCs are the future in managing the health consequences of all emergencies.”