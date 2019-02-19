19 Feb 2019

Ebola Responders Establish Emergency Operations Centre

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original
© WHO/Paul Cox
The multi-disciplinary operational information management team gathers around monitors in the PHEOC displaying real-time Ebola response updates.
© WHO/Paul Cox

When the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo declared an Ebola outbreak in the country’s Équateur Province on 8 May 2018, national and international offers for support and assistance came pouring in. Managing all these partners becomes a challenge in itself. WHO has increasingly been using one tool to streamline the response: a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC). These centres are an essential part of a response because they provide a physical location for the management team to coordinate information and resources.

When the outbreak was declared, the government had in place a mechanism allowing the establishment of a PHEOC under the leadership of the Ministry of Public Health. However, as no such facility existed in Mbandaka, the provincial capital, responders raced to establish a functioning PHEOC as quickly as possible.

“Managing a response to Ebola is complex,” says Paul Cox, the WHO Emergency Manager tasked with setting up the Mbandaka PHEOC. “It requires multiple agencies and experts in many disciplines to work together efficiently and effectively to stop the spread of the outbreak.”

The core components of a PHEOC include plans and procedures; physical infrastructure; information and communication technology infrastructure; telecommunications systems; and human resources.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre Network, which WHO established in 2012, has identified best practices and standards for PHEOCs. Emergency workers are able to fall back on WHO’s key guidance document – Framework for a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre – which sets out how to develop and manage PHEOCs for an effective response. It took a network of health emergency experts in more than 60 PHEOCs around the world two years to develop the Framework. This was done in collaboration with academia and included extensive research and several expert consultations.

“This is now the de facto global best practices guide for developing, managing, assessing and testing PHEOCs,” says Cox.

In Mbandaka, the government immediately found an unused building and appointed staff to support its transformation from a bare shell with only a few cables and plastic chairs to a fully functioning PHEOC.

MONUSCO, the United Nations (UN) stabilization mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, stepped up to install the equipment needed, including electricity generators and communications technology.

“This work was done at lightning speed and with military precision,” says Cox.

His own next step was to get maps on the walls and critical information – such as mobile numbers for technical area leaders, security, transport, human resources and medical services – on display and for immediate use.

As the response unfolded, MONUSCO provided additional equipment and logistics support, including the aircraft used to fly response teams to the remote jungle locations where they were needed.

Health and emergency experts from WHO, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also deployed to Mbandaka to support the functioning of the PHEOC.

“Any response to crisis is only as good as the staff who manages it,” says Cox. “The need for skilled leadership was immediately recognized at all levels of the government and put in place.”

Working together, the government, UN agencies and other partners are now systematically collecting, collating and presenting operational information so as to understand what resources are available and what has been deployed where, when and by whom. This information is vital for determining the status of resources and for informed decision-making.

This current Ebola outbreak is the ninth in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 1976. Minister of Public Health Oly Ilunga Kalenga said has already said that a tenth outbreak is inevitable; the country must be prepared for that eventuality and work on building a resilient health system.

“A PHEOC is easy to get up and running,” says Cox. “Sustaining it can be complicated. But it is clear that PHEOCs are the future in managing the health consequences of all emergencies.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.