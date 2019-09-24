24 Sep 2019

Ebola outbreak response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries - 2019

from UN Children's Fund
• 3,157 Ebola cases reported, including more than 900 children

• 2,108 Ebola deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

• 12.5 million people at risk in Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda

• US$191.5 million funding requirements for the response across five countries

2019 programme targets Programme Targets

Risk communication and community engagement

• 40 million people reached with Ebola messages through community engagement and interpersonal

communication

• 12,390 community health workers trained in risk communication and community engagement for Ebola preparedness Infection prevention and control

• 218,622 people reached with hygiene and prevention kits

• 24,551 health facilities provided with interpersonal communication/water, sanitation and hygiene supplies in at-risk areas

Psychosocial support

• 149,440 affected people received psychosocial support

Education

• 1.4 million students reached with Ebola prevention information in schools

