Ebola outbreak response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries - 2019
Snapshot
• 3,157 Ebola cases reported, including more than 900 children
• 2,108 Ebola deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
• 12.5 million people at risk in Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda
• US$191.5 million funding requirements for the response across five countries
2019 programme targets Programme Targets
Risk communication and community engagement
• 40 million people reached with Ebola messages through community engagement and interpersonal
communication
• 12,390 community health workers trained in risk communication and community engagement for Ebola preparedness Infection prevention and control
• 218,622 people reached with hygiene and prevention kits
• 24,551 health facilities provided with interpersonal communication/water, sanitation and hygiene supplies in at-risk areas
Psychosocial support
• 149,440 affected people received psychosocial support
Education
• 1.4 million students reached with Ebola prevention information in schools