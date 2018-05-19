Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, UN, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2018)

EUCPM activation

An Ebola outbreak was officially declared on 8 May 2018, affecting the western province of Equateur. As of 18 May 2018, the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reported 42 cases. Of these, 17 cases have been positively confirmed as Ebola by laboratory testing.

The epicentre of the outbreak is the remote area of Bikoro. One case has been confirmed in the capital of Equateur province, Mbandaka, which must be considered a worrying development. The city has an estimated population of around one million people and a port on the Congo river.

Further to the financial assistance, the Mechanism was activated with a request for assistance from WHO. The request concerns, two Emergency Medical Teams to support hospitals and health centers in triage, case detection, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures, temporary isolation and transfer of suspect cases (min eight staff), two teams to contribute to local medevac capacity as retrieval team (two staff) and two teams to support a referral hotline, clinician to clinician referral of suspect cases to Ebola Treatment Centres (ETC) (two staff).

The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) is closely monitoring the situation.