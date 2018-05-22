22 May 2018

Ebola epidemic in DRC: we need the support of all

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 22 May 2018

I am Gianfranco Rotigliano, the UNICEF Representative in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). I am coordinating UNICEF’s response to the Ebola outbreak in the country.

The DRC is facing its ninth outbreak since the discovery of the virus in the country in 1976. The outbreak is located in the Northwestern Province of Equateur, one hour flight north of Kinshasa. Just a few days after the Minister of Health had officially declared the outbreak, I traveled to the affected zone with him. On the field, we discussed about the best way to coordinate our efforts. Based on our past experiences, we as UNICEF are leading the response efforts in three areas.

First, with the Government we coordinate the efforts to inform the local communities about the disease, how to protect themselves against the disease and how to help containing Ebola. We are training hundreds of community workers on the disease, and many of them have already started visiting and informing communities and households. It is crucial that communities understand how to protect themselves at home and in public places, especially in health facilities and schools. Experience in previous outbreaks has shown that when we engage communities in prevention efforts, we stand the best chance of containing the disease. Moreover, we are scaling up our efforts to make water, sanitation and hygiene available, particularly in health facilities and schools. We have already installed hand-washing points in 50 targeted schools in affected areas in Mbandaka, and an additional 72 schools in Bikoro, south of Mbandaka, will soon receive hand-washing equipment. We are also equipping schools with thermometers to monitor the health status of children. We will do everything we can to make schools safe and ensure that children’s education is not disrupted. We are also putting in place psychosocial support for affected people and their families.

I will be traveling to the affected region again this week to monitor the situation and to support our staff on the ground that are working in difficult circumstances to stop this deadly disease. One of the particularities of this outbreak is that it includes a major city, Mbandaka that has more than one million inhabitants.

More than ever, we need to act quickly and efficiently to avoid the Ebola-disease to spread. We are fighting against time.

