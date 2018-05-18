Ebola in DRC: four things to consider ahead of a response

by Caitlin Wake

National and international stakeholders are racing to assess the scale of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and determine how to respond. While DRC has a history of containing Ebola – this latest outbreak is its ninth since Ebola was first identified in 1976– the identification of a confirmed case in Mbandaka, a city of a million people, has caused alarm. As the current outbreak and response unfold, it is important to take stock of lessons identified during the 2014–16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, which infected 28,600 people and killed more than 11,325. It prompted major public health, humanitarian and military interventions, and the knock-on effects in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea – to economies, agricultural production, financial stability and the social fabric – were wide-ranging and substantial. Drawing on our research on the Ebola response in West Africa, here are four things for practitioners to consider.

Read more on ODI - HPN