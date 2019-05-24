As Ebola cases rise, so do worries of a cross-border epidemic

‘The longer transmission goes on, the more likely it will get to one of those countries’

By Paisley Dodds Investigations editor and Vittoria Elliott Freelance journalist

The second-largest Ebola outbreak ever continues to spread, and health officials now say it’s likely to reach the populous city of Goma. Once there, the risk of it spreading beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo to Rwanda, South Sudan, or Uganda increases.

