To cite: Richardson ET, McGinnis T, Frankfurter R. Ebola and the narrative of mistrust. BMJ Global Health 2019; 4:e001932. doi:10.1136/ bmjgh-2019-001932

Introduction

In March 2019, The Lancet Infectious Diseases published data from a population-based survey conducted by Vinck and colleagues in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The study suggests that the inhabitants of eastern DRC actively avoided medical care and Ebola vaccination because they did not believe Ebola virus was real. International media outlets soon reported the findings and reinforced a narrative that people suffering from Ebola virus disease (EVD) may blame their own false beliefs for the outbreak’s spread. In the following months, we observed how this narrative of mistrust circulated among members of the media, the academy, health ministries and frontline response teams, reinforcing a particular paradigm of causality in the spread of Ebola that obscured the structural determinants of health.

There are many reasons that conclusions like those presented in The Lancet Infectious Diseases come to be widely reported and referenced. Analyses that attempt to isolate phenomena like ‘trust’ and ‘belief’ as measurable facts simplify complex social, political and epidemiological dynamics into fungible units that are easy to comprehend. In attributing disease transmission to things like ‘culture’, ‘misinformation’ and ‘conspiracy theories’— as if these are spontaneously arising social forces that lead people in faraway places to act in unexpected ways—these studies offer a form of discussion that is easily engaged and circulated. However, by analytically omitting the historical and political determinants of the Congo’s contemporary political situation—the very factors responsible for the ‘levels’ of trust in a violent, impoverished postcolonial context—these studies neglect a different set of empirical questions about the ‘geographically broad and historically deep’ power relations that have contributed to the Ebola outbreak. In so doing, such studies inadvertently relegate consideration of the historical antecedents of Congolese ‘lack of trust’ to outside the domain of ‘valid’ public health research, consideration and action.

A detailed analysis of how these historical forces become embodied as viral disease is beyond the scope of this study (and we have conducted such analyses elsewhere). Rather, in this article, we argue that epidemiological studies that claim to capture the social dynamics of disease transmission in health-seeking behaviours all too readily serve as a smokescreen that enables and perpetuates ongoing structural inequities—notably, by omitting consideration of global power relations, colonial history and contemporary extractive political economies.

Our perspective is shaped by extensive experience conducting anthropological research in West Africa and the DRC, as well as clinical work during the Ebola outbreaks in both places. First, we will offer an alternative way of reading the issue of ‘mistrust’. Next, by examining another major study on the dynamics of Ebola transmission in Sierra Leone, we will consider how predominant forms of epidemiological research effectively cause awareness of relevant historical—and continued economic—predation to disappear. Finally, we will offer some suggestions for what we call ‘epistemic reconstitution’ in the field of epidemiology. Ultimately, our stance is that neglecting histories of power relations and extraction in the study of global health crises is not merely an act of passive, neutral omission; such neglect constitutes an active reinscription—and therefore legitimation—of global health inequities along colonial lines.