Ebola and Marburg fevers - Annual Epidemiological Report for 2017

• For 2017, no cases of Ebola virus disease and Marburg haemorrhagic fever were reported in the EU/EEA.

This report is based on data for 2017 retrieved from The European Surveillance System (TESSy) on 11 December 2018. TESSy is a system for the collection, analysis and dissemination of data on communicable diseases.

For a detailed description of methods used to produce this report, refer to the Methods chapter [1].

An overview of the national surveillance systems is available online [2].

A subset of the data used for this report is available through ECDC’s online Surveillance atlas of infectious diseases [3].

In 2017, 28 EU/EEA countries reported case-based data (Bulgaria, Liechtenstein and the Netherlands did not report). Nineteen countries used the EU case definition, five countries (the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom) used an alternative case definition and four countries (Belgium, Cyprus, Finland and France) did not specify the case definition used. Reporting is compulsory in 26 countries, ‘not specified’ in Cyprus and voluntary in the United Kingdom. Surveillance is mostly comprehensive and passive (‘not specified’ in Cyprus).

The Czech Republic, Portugal, Slovakia and the United Kingdom conduct active disease surveillance.

In 2017, an Ebola virus disease outbreak was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between May and July. The World Health Organization (WHO) was notified on 11 May 2017 by the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo of an outbreak in the northern part of the country (Likati Health Zone in Bas-Uele Province [4]). WHO declared the end of the outbreak on 2 July 2017 [5]. According to the WHO, four people died due to the outbreak and four people survived. Five of these cases were laboratory-confirmed [6].

Separately, the WHO was notified of an outbreak of Marburg virus disease on 17 October 2017 by the Ministry of Health of Uganda [7]. This outbreak involved four cases (three confirmed, one probable) in Kween District. Three of the cases died (case fatality rate: 75%). The end of the outbreak was declared by WHO on 8 December 2017 [8].