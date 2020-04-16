Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola crisis situation report | 16 April 2020

Key updates

Last Friday, the D.R. Congo Ministry of Health announced a new case of Ebola in Beni, in a country that is already burdened by an increasing number of COVID-19 cases – now at 267 people. The new case was discovered just two days before the Country could be declared free of Ebola!

COVID-19 "stay-at-home" prevention measures make it more challenging to conduct contact tracing in a community that is already suspicious and distrusting of humanitarians.

Beni, an epicentre of the Ebola outbreak, has already reported 2 cases of COVID-19. Addressing two most dreaded and highly contagious health crises in an area characterised by spikes of conflict poses an unprecedented challenge for the country currently battling the World’s worst measles epidemic1.

Amidst much needed lockdown strategies, to check the spread of COVID-19, World Vision advocates facilitated humanitarian access to ensure child protection and life-saving operations continue. 15.6 million people in DRC are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including food assistance, other health interventions, including responding to the needs of refugees and IDPs.

World Vision is advocating the prioritisation of sharing ageappropriate, COVID-19 and Ebola, information with kids, because even if they don’t know the details, they know something dreadful is going on! Many children may suffer psychological challenges if this gap is left unattended.

World Vision is reorienting and equipping its 800 Channels of Hope influencers (105 faith leaders so far) and Channels of Hope Teams (CHATS) to, counter rumours and initiate protective health behaviour to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and Ebola.

To listen to affected communities and help address misinformation, World Vision is utilising dialogue and listening groups, championed by the Ebola Vaccine Deployment Acceptance and Compliance initiative, as channels for community engagement and participation.