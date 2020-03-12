Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola crisis situation report | 12 March 2020

Key updates

Last week DRC reported the first COVID-19 case in its borders, just 7 days after the country celebrated the discharge of the last Ebola patient from a treatment centre in Beni. The count down to 42 days (covering two incubation periods) is in progress, and the country is optimistic it will soon be declared Ebola-free!

The presence of COVID-19 in DRC is of serious concern for a community that has been battling Ebola for the last 19 months, coupled with measles, cholera, hunger and chronic insecurity.

World Vision is realigning its structures and messages, including its acclaimed Channels of Hope Teams, to support government efforts to stop COVID-19. The first COH COVID-19 TOT is scheduled for next week

Aware that getting to Zero does not mean the end to the devastating consequences of the disease, World Vision has started work on its post-Ebola strategy. This is to ensure that the is meeting the evolving needs of Beni, Butembo, Katwa, Kalunguta and Mabalako.

Several organisations are reviewing their plans and others have started winding down on their activities, which has unfortunately left some areas restive.

During the Ebola crisis, 7,352 children were separated from their families, 2,563 were orphaned and 975 were infected. World Vision continues to raise awareness about this crisis, to inform programme and policy improvement, as well as to focus attention on the mental health of children.

The Ebola Vaccine Deployment, Acceptance and Compliance (EBODAC) project has deployed mobile technology in Goma. It helps remind Johnson and Johnson study participants about the second dose, and guide them to where they can find answers to any matters arising. This data will also inform future programming.