12 Feb 2020

Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola crisis situation report | 10 February 2020

Report
from World Vision
Published on 10 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)

Key updates

  • A relative, albeit unpredictable, calm in Beni and Butembo has allowed for the resumption of near to normal operations. People continue to flee conflict hotspots which portends a high risk of disease spread as such events affect contact tracing, surveillance and vaccination activities.

  • The later part of the period under review has recorded some encouraging trends, including a fall in the number of new cases. WHO reports that the epidemiological week of 20 to 26 January 2020 saw the smallest number of cases reported since the beginning of the response.

  • Nevertheless, there have been some worrying updates like the new cases emerging in Beni. Of these cases “two individuals stayed four to five days in the community while symptomatic before isolation.” The decision to relocate the overall response coordination function from Goma to Beni is indeed timely.

  • World Vision launched a report “Fear and Isolation” in which children tell stories of the impact of Ebola, conflict and violence on their lives. This publication has raised awareness about this children’s crisis, to inform programme and policy improvement, in addition to focusing attention on the mental health of children.

  • The Ebola Vaccine Deployment, Acceptance and Compliance (EBODAC) project is enabling communities in Goma embrace health-seeking behaviours like voluntarily taking the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to safeguard against the disease. Similar activities are being extended to Beni.

  • World Vision has engaged faith leaders, women and youth groups to reach a cumulative 759,872 people (322,841 children) with Ebola-related messages on prevention, treatment and vaccination. Additionally, 40,522 have received supplementary food, targeting patients, survivors, and contacts, while several others benefitted from Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as well as protection and psychosocial initiatives

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.