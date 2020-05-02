Eastern and Southern Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2

Reporting Period: 18-30 April 2020

Highlights

South Africa continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases at almost 5,000.

Marked variances in testing rates across the region have been reported, with a range of 22 to 7,600 tests per 1 million persons in Malawi and Mauritius, respectively. Key factors include limited availability of testing materials and the country protocols for screening. Most countries in the region are focused on screening and quarantining people coming in from outside the country.

Early detection of local transmission needs to be strengthened across the region. Africa Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are working with member states of the African Union to scale up surveillance and testing.

Countries are expected to ease lockdowns and restrictions over the coming weeks, as governments balance slowing the transmission of the virus and resumption of economic activity.

Tensions are rising due to the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19, especially for those who work in the informal sector. There is risk of an increase in infection rates with the easing of restrictions, and countries will need to intensify risk communication and community engagement efforts to mitigate this risk.

UNFPA continues to work with partners and governments to address bottlenecks for the continuity of essential health services.

A guidance note on continuity of maternal and neonatal health services has been jointly developed by UNFPA, WHO and UNICEF regional offices for ESA.

Nearly 4 million refugees and over 9 million internally displaced persons have limited access to humanitarian support due to restrictions and physical distancing.

Over 45 million food-insecure people in Southern Africa have been hit hard by the socioeconomic impact of the restrictions, especially in Zimbabwe due to economic collapse and food insecurity. Response to the desert locust invasion in the east and Horn of Africa has also been severely curtailed by COVID-19.