DRC's twelfth Ebola outbreak

Twelfth outbreak declared in North Kivu province

On 7 February 2021, DRC declared an outbreak of Ebola in North Kivu province, in the country's northeast.

North Kivu – along with South Kivu and Ituri provinces – was the location of the country’s devastating tenth outbreak, between August 2018 and June 2020, in which 3,470 cases were recorded and 2,287 people died. It was DRC’s largest-ever outbreak of the disease.

DRC's 12th outbreak - information as of 3 March 2021; figures provided by DRC Ministry of Health via WHO.

11 total cases

11 confirmed cases

4 total deaths

Current situation

The outbreak is located in the health zones near the city of Butembo. The number of cases is currently small. Vaccination of contacts, and contacts of contacts – using the rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine – is underway, with over 800 people vaccinated so far.

MSF response

MSF teams are responding to the outbreak, supporting patients and their families, plus undertaking activities including triage of people with potential Ebola cases and strengthening infection prevention and control measures.

Previous outbreaks

Read more on DRC's tenth outbreak, in the country's northeast. DRC's eleventh outbreak was located in Équateur province, in the northwest.