D.R.Congo: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, Jan - March 2018

NEED ANALYSIS

The humanitarian needs in the DRC have reached alarming proportions. 2017 was one of the most violent years in history. According to the 2017 – 2019 HRP 2017 updated for 2018, 13.1 million people (including 7.7 million children) are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, nearly 14 percent of the total population of the country projected to 2018. The NFI & Shelter cluster has targeted 30% of people in need for its intervention in 2018. 337,759 (36%) people out of 936,123 people, (new acute NFI/Shelter needs assessed and reported the sub-national cluster coordinators between January to March 2018, had received assistance in the first quarter.

RESPONSE

The DRC response strategy is based on pre-positioned, flexible response capacity; vulnerability-based targeting that also considers needs of vulnerable host families; the use of vouchers and cash-based approaches; and the promotion of innovative shelter solutions based on self-construction and local building practices.

From January – March 2018, 16 humanitarian actors (including IOM) provided 316,708 people (69,227 families) with access to essential NFI (11.48% of the HRP target); 37% were assisted via voucher fairs; 63%, through direct distributions.

Of the NFI beneficiary families to date, 93.61% were displaced; 3.71%, returnees; 2.6%, host families.

Four organizations reached 10,231 (2,046 families) people with shelter reinforcement materials (tarpaulin) – 2.38% of the HRP target; till today the cluster strategy is to promote more robust emergency shelter solutions, not just tarpaulin distributions.

Five organizations reached 6,230 (1,246 families) people with emergency shelter, 590 (118 families) people with transitional shelter and 4,000 (800 families) people with Emergency shelter reinforcement and repair materials – 0.98% of the HRP target. The Shelter working Group in working on harmonizing technical documents and tools, and on the revision of the Shelter response strategy taking into consideration the specificity and the context of each affected provinces.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

The gaps in assistance in NFI and Shelter are significantly high and it is one of the underfunded sectors. Based on new acute needs evaluated and reported by the sub-national NFI/ Shelter coordinators in the first quarter, only 36.20% of needs are covered.

Despite the sharp needs in all affected provinces, Shelter is one of the least funded sectors for years with very few partners positioned for this critical problematic.

The provision of emergency shelters should be made within the first week of the arrival of IDPs in the displacement areas but since the prepositioning of building materials is not available, the majority of affected people face protection challenges related to the lack of decent shelter (SGBV, exploitation of all kinds, etc ...) and suffer from the consequences of exposure to the elements.