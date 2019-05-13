DRC: “Women and girls’ bodies are not battlegrounds”

Together with the UN and other partners, OCHA is co-hosting an international pledging conference to strengthen efforts to combat gender-based violence including sexual violence in humanitarian crises. Hosted by Norway, the conference also aims to raise much needed funding to ensure that humanitarian partners are equipped to provide the necessary protection and support to survivors, as well as to address the root causes. The conference will take place in Oslo on 23-24 May.

Divine’s story is one of pain, trauma and fear. But it’s also a story of hope and incredible strength. Divine is 72. She can’t remember the exact year when she had to flee Bukombo, a small village in the Masisi Territory, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). But she does remember every moment of the day she was raped in the woods.

