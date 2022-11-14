DRC: WFP Helicopter Crash - Social Media Monitoring, November 2022

Context

On 2 September 2022 a United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) helicopter managed by the World Food Programme (WFP) crashed in the Mashanga area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), resulting in the injury of three personnel on board.

The area is located in the Virunga National Park, around 13 km from Goma city in North Kivu province. The cause of the crash is currently not publicly known.

An analysis conducted by Insecurity Insight of the public reactions to the incident on DRC social media platforms confirms a longstanding trend of general mistrust expressed on such platforms towards some UN organisations operating in the eastern DRC, a sentiment that tends to surface in response to unfortunate events of this kind.