24 Feb 2019

DRC: President Tshisekedi must act on human rights

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 24 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (324.88 KB)Open letter
preview
Download PDF (90.17 KB)10-point proposal

As the Democratic Republic of Congo’s new president Félix Tshisekedi marks one month in office today, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Kumi Naidoo has called on him to take swift action to address the country’s abysmal human rights record.

“As the new president of Democratic Republic of Congo, you have the unique responsibility and opportunity to ensure that your government moves swiftly to reverse the deteriorating human rights situation in the country,” he said, in an open letter, accompanied by a 10-point proposal for addressing the most pressing human rights issues in the central African country.

“Serious human rights violations and crimes under international law have been committed in the DRC over the last 25 years, claiming the lives of millions of Congolese people over this period, mostly with impunity,” he added.

Amnesty International’s 10-point proposal includes: lifting the ban on peaceful protests; ending internet and media restrictions; ending child labour practices and championing the rights of women. It also recommends that President Félix Tshisekedi provides the leadership required to ensure that his government takes concrete measures to improve respect for people’s human rights including their safety and security, by among others investigating allegations of human rights violations by the security forces and ensuring protection of civilians in conflict-torn areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.