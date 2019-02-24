DRC: President Tshisekedi must act on human rights

As the Democratic Republic of Congo’s new president Félix Tshisekedi marks one month in office today, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Kumi Naidoo has called on him to take swift action to address the country’s abysmal human rights record.

“As the new president of Democratic Republic of Congo, you have the unique responsibility and opportunity to ensure that your government moves swiftly to reverse the deteriorating human rights situation in the country,” he said, in an open letter, accompanied by a 10-point proposal for addressing the most pressing human rights issues in the central African country.

“Serious human rights violations and crimes under international law have been committed in the DRC over the last 25 years, claiming the lives of millions of Congolese people over this period, mostly with impunity,” he added.

Amnesty International’s 10-point proposal includes: lifting the ban on peaceful protests; ending internet and media restrictions; ending child labour practices and championing the rights of women. It also recommends that President Félix Tshisekedi provides the leadership required to ensure that his government takes concrete measures to improve respect for people’s human rights including their safety and security, by among others investigating allegations of human rights violations by the security forces and ensuring protection of civilians in conflict-torn areas.