DRC Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCD027

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The current operations update for the Emergency Appeal operation is to adapt the operational plan in order to respond to the latest epidemiological developments which has significantly changed in Lomami and the surrounding provinces. The update will equally focus on the progress made since the last operation update published early December 2018 on one hand and highlight the changes in implementation strategies for the next phase of the operation on the other hand. According to the latest WHO and Ministry of Health (MoH) reports in DRC, the current trend of Cholera in the country has taken a new turn, with 2 new provinces upgraded to the epidemic status with 24 provinces in total. On week 4, 2019 (i.e. 14 – 21 Jan. 2019) the Haut Katanga and Sud Kivu have reflected the highest records of the disease with 14 and 10 cases respectively, with a total of 18 deaths in the four epidemic provinces: Haut Katanga: Haut Lomami, Sud Kivu and Tanganyika

Whereas significant efforts to eradicate Cholera in the province of Lomami have been deployed since late 2017, it would be essential for the DRC RC to scale up the current intervention in order to accomplish the work started and make sure Lomami and neighbouring provinces reach zero cases in a reasonable timeframe. The MoH and other local stakeholders including the Congolese government are already highly thankful as regard the results achieved in the implementation zones assigned to the Red Cross. This is reflected in the epidemiological status reports where zero cases were reported by end of November 2018. Cholera prevalence in Lomami has ever since slightly changed by end of week 49, 2018 with an exceptional increase of cases in 3 Health Zones of Mulumba, Ngandanjika and Kalambanyi.

The current Cholera trend in DRC (the 2nd country in Africa with largest caseload in Cholera according to 2017 WHO report) has pushed the government and partners to strengthen their response mechanisms throughout the recently issued” Cholera Response Plan’’: which is a national countrywide Strategy being piloted by the DRC government since December 2018. Thanks to this new strategy, the government aims at combining a strengthened community response approach with an adequate clinical case management, the government of DRC through the MoH has urged all partners, especially the Red Cross, to continue support the government’s efforts to put an end to Cholera outbreaks in the 4 endemic and 7 epidemic provinces. While an increased vigilance will be put on WASH related activities including the finalization of the ongoing construction of public latrines and boreholes which was delayed due to the recruitment of an external consultancy expertise and procurement process. Community awareness on Cholera and water purification activities will equally be maintained during the revision period for better efficiency of the response.

While the project has faced several timing constraints namely the two Ebola outbreaks in Equateur and North Kivu which put an overwhelming pressure on available Human Resources and Logistics means to the National Society, difficulties in terms of accessibility of some hard-to-reach areas, poor road infrastructure in the region and the change of a population movement issue into a Cholera outbreak problem amongst the IPDs led to the delay in initial project timeframe, pushing IFRC to extend the response for an additional 3 month period, i.e. December 2018 to February 2018. This period was mainly dedicated to the completion of WASH infrastructures, namely 9 latrines and 9 boreholes with a global of achievement of 75% and 87% respectively. The overall implementation progress of the operation reached to 92% while the budget implementation is has reached 77,47% (see attached report for details)

Therefore, the operation seeks 3-month time extension till 22 June 2019 to cover delay in implementation and provide an ample time to plan for needs assessment to inform operational strategies. During the first month of the extended period, the operation will complete the 9th borehole and 9th public latrines Kalula and Salanga localities. Whereas the delay for some boreholes was due to the fact that the water table was beyond the expected depth, requiring to seek for another search of appropriate site and approval of the land owner, that sometimes took weeks or so. For schools, delays were mainly attributed to the impracticability of roads, which seriously complicated the transport of building material to the construction sites.

Most importantly the extension will allow to give room to second multi-sector needs assessment of the humanitarian situation in Lomami and neighbouring provinces as a whole to have more updated picture of the situation for better informed operational strategies in terms of transiting into next phases of intervention or into longer-term planning strategies. It is worth mentioning that the assessment’s purpose will be mainly to inform the scope and funding needs and possibilities.

A needs assessment team consisting of multi-sectors profile of needs assessment, cholera response, shelter, disaster law, information management and PMER is being mobilized through IFRC Regional Office for deployment. The estimated time of the assessment is 1 and half month starting second week of February 2019.