DRC Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCD027

Description of the disaster

On Sunday 16th December 2018, inter-ethnic violence in the territory of Yumbi, in Maï Ndombe province led to the destruction of property and forced a large number of the population from the affected areas to cross the river Congo and find refuge in several localities in Congo-Brazzaville and the territory of Bolobo. Families stress that apart from the issues around land ownership, this unrest is directly related to the presidential elections in DRC. The elections that took place on the 30 December have exacerbated the situation with further increases in unrest following the announcement on 10 January that the opposition candidate has provisionally been declared the elected president. There is still no clarity on what will happen next resulting in an extended period of uncertainty and further unrest and continued displacement as of the end of January. This continued displacement has increased the vulnerability of affected populations and has been the trigger for this DREF.

The DRC Government and its humanitarian partners, including UN bodies immediately conducted a multi-sectoral assessment from December 23rd to 26th 2018 to assess the situation and the needs of these displaced populations in order to plan for an appropriate response. According to this assessment, more than 78,928 people from the DRC have taken refuge with host families or living in spontaneous settings in Congo Brazzaville, as almost all houses have been destroyed in the three affected villages. The people still present in DRC are deprived of everything (food, water, sleeping materials, cooking utensils, mosquito nets and medicine). Many people are in the islands near Yumbi with no shelter and at risk of disease outbreaks. The UN Commission for Human Rights issued an official statement on 15 Jan. 2019 mentioning how alarming the humanitarian situation in Yumbi was. This report complements the initial rapid assessment report conducted by DRC-RC teams on the ground.

A briefing session was held in Bolobo community, a neighboring territory to the conflict area. The meeting involved local administrative authorities, medical officials, security and intelligence personnel and was held with the objective to brief the Red Cross and MSF1 delegations from the Capital city, Kinshasa. During this briefing session, political and administrative officials confirmed a two-day long clash between the Banunu and Batende on 17-18 December 2018 affecting 3 areas (Boguende 40 km from Bolobo, Nkolo 55 km from Bolobo and Yumbi 63 km from Bolobo). According to the administrator of the territory of Bolobo, the villages of Boguende and Nkolo have been emptied of their population.