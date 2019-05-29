29 May 2019

DRC Multisectoral Nutrition and Health Project

Report
from World Bank
Published on 28 May 2019 View Original

ABSTRACT

The objective of Multisectoral Nutrition and Health Project for Democratic Republic of Congo is to increase the utilization of nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions targeting children 0-23 months of age and pregnant and lactating women in the project regions and to respond to an eligible crisis or emergency. The project has 4 components. (1) Improving the delivery of community interventions and social and behavioral change component will support the government in implementing the NAC approach - a standardized community-level delivery platform and package of services whose scale-up could be financed by the Government and development partners either individually or through pooled financing mechanisms. (2) Improving service supply and strategic purchasing component will focus on improving the supply (quantity and quality) of key nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions delivered through primary health care facilities and facilitate access to FP counseling and methods through nonstate actors, such as NGO. (3) Convergence demonstration project component will demonstrate the added value of multisectoral convergence to improve nutrition outcomes. The demonstration project will provide unconditional cash transfers to pregnant women and mothers of children 0-23 months of age to improve access to adequate quantity and quality of foods. Targeted cash transfers are a strategy recommended in the most recent DRC SCD (2018) to improve social safety nets. To restore the productive capacity of the households of vulnerable women and children and prevent their relapse into food insecurity and malnutrition, the demonstration project will complement the cash transfers with food production kits for households with food production capacity. The demonstration pilot will also finance the scale-up of the locally-developed biofortified varieties of key crops

View the project documents

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.