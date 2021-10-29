DRC: MSF vehicle hit by gunfire

In the middle of the afternoon on 28 October 2021, a vehicle travelling between Kobu and Bambu, Ituri province, with five MSF staff on board, was hit by gunfire. Two members of the team were injured and taken to the nearest hospital before being evacuated from the area and were in stable condition.

Our current priority is to get our colleagues to safety and to look after their health, but we are all shocked by this event.

We do not know why our vehicle, which had its identification and emblems on display, was targeted. Medical vehicles are supposed to transport health workers to reach people in need in a safe and secure environment.

MSF condemns all forms of obstruction and violence against medical aid, our patients and staff.