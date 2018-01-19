DRC Humanitarian Situation Report, December 2017

Highlights

Advocacy efforts by UNICEF and partners has resolved the administrative restriction by local authorities on providing direct support to IDPs in Tanganyika province with a total of 6,584 households (around 20,000 people) in 13 IDP camps provided with NFI

The number of persons at critical risk of food insecurity has increased by 30 per cent, compared to the figure in 2016; among whom, there are 2.2 million children affected by Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), representing 12 per cent of the global caseload of SAM.

In 2017, a total of 689 schools and 220 Health infrastructures were attacked in the DRC; especially in Tanganyika, North Kivu, South Kivu, Maniema, Ituri provinces and in the Great Kasai region.

According to the latest OCHA, the DRC humanitarian action experienced the lowest funding level in the recent years, despite the declaration of a system-wide Level 3 emergency response. Only US$423.9 million, corresponding to 52% of the HRP funding appeal was mobilized1 .

Humanitarian Leadership and Coordination

As a result of the advocacy by UNICEF and the Nutrition clusters on the management of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), additional resources were mobilized from donors to provide Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for SAM treatment, and technical support has increased the capacity and presence of NGOs to respond. Thus, the target for SAM in 2018 was enlarged significantly.

The Education cluster together with UNICEF is currently negotiating an adapted school calendar for displaced/returnee and vulnerable children, as their return to school was significantly delayed due to the crises in different parts of the country. UNICEF’s advocacy has however resulted in the waiver of examination fees for children, in the areas affected by the crisis in Kasai provinces, taking the final primary education test. The use of temporary learning space has been expanded to Tanganyika province, following a successful introduction in the Kasai region by UNICEF, with support from the Ministry of Education.