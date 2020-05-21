DRC Humanitarian Fund supports NGOs in latest COVID-19 efforts

By Lara Palmisano

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly covered the globe and reached many countries that are already in the midst of humanitarian crises caused by conflicts, natural disasters and climate change. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), more than 15 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Many of them have fled from their homes due to violence and insecurity. COVID-19 is posing an additional threat as more than 1,500 cases have been reported according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Relief organizations, particularly non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and local partners, are rethinking and scaling up efforts to maintain life-saving operations despite a heightened risk of the virus.

With funding from the DRC Humanitarian Fund, the Italian NGO COOPI – Cooperazione Internazionale – has been providing medical and psychosocial services to vulnerable communities in Yngala, Kasai Province. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, the organization needed to review and adapt its activities by integrating COVID-19 specific actions to ensure that existing services are continued with increased safety measures in place.

