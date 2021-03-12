DR Congo

DRC Humanitarian Fund - Funding to partners for COVID-19 and key results - February, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

In the face of the COVID-19 epidemic expansion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the DRC Humanitarian Fund released in April 2020 US$ 10.2 million to respond with activities in health, protection and Water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the most affected provinces

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content