DR Congo
DRC Humanitarian Fund - Funding to partners for COVID-19 and key results - February, 2021
Attachments
In the face of the COVID-19 epidemic expansion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the DRC Humanitarian Fund released in April 2020 US$ 10.2 million to respond with activities in health, protection and Water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the most affected provinces
