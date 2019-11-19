19 Nov 2019

DRC government lends its support to the Africa Against Ebola Forum and pledges to continue working with the African Union to fight Ebola

Report
from African Union
Published on 19 Nov 2019 View Original

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 18 November 2019- The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, has welcomed the African Union’s plans for hosting the AfricaAgainstEbola Partners’ Forum on December 2 at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa.

At a press conference in Kinshasa on 14th November, which followed a high level visit to the country by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AfricaCDC, Dr Eteni Longondo, the DRC’s Minister of Health, recognised that the partners forum would provide the DRC with financial support to continue to fight Ebola, which “is killing Congolese people.” The minister also pledged continued collaboration with the African Union.

At the same event, the Director of the AfricaCDC, Dr John Nkengasong, announced that the Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat will preside over the event. He congratulated the government of the DRC for its “extraordinary leadership” in controlling the current Ebola outbreak. He provided more details about the forum, it would mobilise the private sector and the traditional partners of the continent, to raise resources that will enable to AU to fight the 10th outbreak of the Ebola virus disease.

Dr John Nkengasong observed that while the outbreak is now in a good epidemiological pathway as the number of cases is decreasing, there is still a lot of work to be done to bring it completely under control. After that, he said there would be need to strength public health systems in order to enable the AU to respond quickly and effectively to any future outbreaks.

The meeting comprised the government of the DRC, the country’s Institut National pour la Recherche Biomedicale, INRB, and a high level task team from the African Union, led by Dr Nkengasong. Professor Jean Jacques Muyembe, the Director of the INRB attended. He is a leading African and global health expert, who is credited for co-discovering the Ebola virus and for leading the research team that discovered the most effective treatment for Ebola.

For more information:

Wynne Musabayana | Head of Communication | Directorate of Information and Communication | African Union Commission | Tel: (251) 11 551 77 00 | Fax: (251) 11 551 78 44 | E-mail: DIC@africa-union.org | Web: www.au.int|Addis Ababa | Ethiopia

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.