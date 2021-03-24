DRC: Floods in Sake, North Kivu - Operation Update Report n° 2, DREF n° MDRCD031

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This second Operations Update is published to inform stakeholders of a one month no-cost timeframe extension (new end date: 30 April 2021) to enable IFRC and DRC Red Cross (DRC RC) to complete the procurement process to replenish shelter tool kits distributed to affected families during the response to floods in Saké. The container was expected to be loaded on the truck at Dar es Salam on 20 March (CMA CGM Dar es Salam information) and since original shipping documents were only received at Kinshasa on 9 March, the import authorization and tax exemption are expected to be obtained by the week ending on 28 March. Based on the above, it will be impossible to receive and clear the goods by 31 March. Extending the operation will allow proper clearing and payment of these goods.

The overall timeframe of this operation will as such be six (6) months, with clear indication that if goods are not all cleared and paid for by 30 April, no further extension of this operation will be possible.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

On 1 October 2020, the city of Sake and its surroundings in the territory of Masisi, North Kivu province, experienced flooding resulting from heavy rainfall, causing material damage and loss of life. At least 10 people were declared dead from the floods and three people missing. The city of Sake is located about 25 km from the city of Goma with a population of 108,249 inhabitants. This rain caused erosion, leading to enormous damage with the bridge over the river Kihira, linking the Sake-Masisi road and Sake - Minova washed away. This also led to a breakdown in communication on the one hand, between Goma-Masisi and on the other hand, between Goma and South Kivu. Houses were washed away with all items they contained, schools were flooded, fields and grazing land for cows, sheep and goats were washed away. Some 3,825 people were affected and moved in with host families.

In response, DRC RC launched this DREF operation with support from IFRC to provide immediate and lifesaving support to the affected families.