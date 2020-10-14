DRC: Floods in Sake, North Kivu Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCD031

A. Situation analysis

The heavy rains that fell on Thursday, 1 October 2020 at 2 p.m. in the city of Sake and its surroundings in the territory of Masisi, North Kivu province, has caused material damage and loss of life among the population. The city of Sake is located about 25 km from the city of Goma with a population of 108,249 inhabitants. This rain caused erosion, leading to enormous damage with the bridge over the river Kihira, linking the Sake-Masisi road and Sake-Minova washed away. This has caused a breakdown in communication on the one hand, between Goma-Masisi and on the other hand, between Goma and South Kivu. Houses were washed away, schools were flooded, fields and grazing land for cows, sheep and goats were washed away. The affected population (about 3,825 people) is now living with host families. The table below shows data collected from the initial rapid assessment (done by DRC RC and IFRC) of damages:

(Please view the table in the full report)

It has been reported by the local committee of Sake (comprising of civil society, the women's committee, the local authorities, the delegate of the peace and development cell of the Kamuronza group) that at least 10 people died with 3 people missing in addition to the damage already reported above. There has been loss of household goods for those whose homes have either been swept away or flooded.

To note, the Climate Prediction Centre’s Africa Hazards Outlook for 8 to 14 October indicates potential worsening of the situation as above average rainfall is expected in North Kivu in the coming weeks (see point 4 on attached outlook map).

In the context of COVID-19 pandemic coupled with several ongoing crises (food insecurity, conflicts, etc.) in the DRC, this flooding situation will likely exacerbate the various humanitarian needs that would have to be met in the coming months. In light of the above, the prevailing situation requires an in-depth analysis that will allow the DRC RC to organize itself to conduct in-depth assessments in the already affected areas. This will help to meet current needs and also to inform the operational strategy that will be adapted accordingly.