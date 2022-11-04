DRC: Escalation of conflict severely compromises aid delivery

Statement by Kadida Cisse Sidibe, CARE International Country Director in the Democratic Republic of Congo:

“CARE is very concerned about the recent escalation of conflict in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. With humanitarian access severely compromised due to fighting, we fear for the safety and well-being of the hundreds of thousands of displaced people. Many fled their homes with little more than the clothes on their back and with the onset of the rainy season, an already difficult situation is set to become even worse. There is a serious lack of food, shelter, clean water, and sanitation. Unaccompanied children and women are at increased risk of violence. Thus, dedicated spaces are urgently needed to ensure their safety.

CARE calls for immediate and unfettered humanitarian access so we can reach the most vulnerable with lifesaving assistance.”