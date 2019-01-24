24 Jan 2019

DRC Ebola Outbreak: Evidence of strong response but access constraints still hamper humanitarian response efforts

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original

Humanitarian partners have been working around the clock to respod to the last outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which to date has claimed 433 lives, and infected 699. 246 people have so far survived.

Yesterday alone, 14 new cases of Ebola have been reported in the northeast of DRC, the largest one-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak on 1 August. Nine of the new cases were detected near Butembo, a city of a million inhabitants. The hotspots are now Katwa (near Butembo) and Oicha.

Read more on UNOCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.