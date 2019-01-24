DRC Ebola Outbreak: Evidence of strong response but access constraints still hamper humanitarian response efforts

Humanitarian partners have been working around the clock to respod to the last outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which to date has claimed 433 lives, and infected 699. 246 people have so far survived.

Yesterday alone, 14 new cases of Ebola have been reported in the northeast of DRC, the largest one-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak on 1 August. Nine of the new cases were detected near Butembo, a city of a million inhabitants. The hotspots are now Katwa (near Butembo) and Oicha.

