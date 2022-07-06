DRC: Downing of a UN Helicopter - Social Media Monitoring, 06 May 2022

On 29 March 2022, a PUMA helicopter operated by the United Nations’ MONUSCO peace- keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) crashed during a reconnaissance operation in Tshanzu area, located in the northeastern province of North Kivu. Bordering with Uganda and Rwanda, the Tshanzu area had in recent days been the site of clashes between resurgent M23 rebels and the Congolese armed forces (FARDC). This report discusses sentiments towards the UN peace-keeping operation as expressed in social media posts with IP addresses in the DRC.