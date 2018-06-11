11 Jun 2018

DRC: 4 mobile units for active TB screening delivered to PNLT by Caritas Congo Asbl

Report
from Caritas
Published on 08 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (334.42 KB)

Kinshasa, June 8, 2018 (caritasdev.cd): The Executive Secretary of Caritas Congo Asbl, Mr Boniface Nakwagelewi ata Deagbo, officially handed over two mobile units for active TB screening to the Director of the National Tuberculosis Control Program (PNLT). This quiet ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 05, 2018 at the National Reference Laboratory of Mycobacteria (LNRM) of this program of the Ministry of Public Health, in Kinshasa / Lingwala.

These two specialized vehicles are to be added to two other mobile units delivered by Caritas to the PNLT on the occasion of the celebration of World TB Day, April 24, 2018. The last two vehicles were kept in France where PNLT specialists were being trained to make the best use of those.

These mobile units mainly contain a laboratory and a device called "GeneExpert", capable of ensuring the detection of drug-resistant tuberculosis and an X-ray machine. These mobile active screening units will move to places where the population is "at risk" to offer people active screening, including mining sites. They will be distributed in Bunia, Mbuji-Mayi, Lubumbashi and Kinshasa.

This provision to the PNLT is part of the program "Investing to get more impact against TB and HIV in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), funded by the Global Fund, for the implementation of the Unique Concept Note for Tuberculosis and HIV ", of which Caritas Congo Asbl, was Principal Recipient until the end of December 2017.

Caritas Congo Asbl

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.