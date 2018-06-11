DRC: 4 mobile units for active TB screening delivered to PNLT by Caritas Congo Asbl

Kinshasa, June 8, 2018 (caritasdev.cd): The Executive Secretary of Caritas Congo Asbl, Mr Boniface Nakwagelewi ata Deagbo, officially handed over two mobile units for active TB screening to the Director of the National Tuberculosis Control Program (PNLT). This quiet ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 05, 2018 at the National Reference Laboratory of Mycobacteria (LNRM) of this program of the Ministry of Public Health, in Kinshasa / Lingwala.

These two specialized vehicles are to be added to two other mobile units delivered by Caritas to the PNLT on the occasion of the celebration of World TB Day, April 24, 2018. The last two vehicles were kept in France where PNLT specialists were being trained to make the best use of those.

These mobile units mainly contain a laboratory and a device called "GeneExpert", capable of ensuring the detection of drug-resistant tuberculosis and an X-ray machine. These mobile active screening units will move to places where the population is "at risk" to offer people active screening, including mining sites. They will be distributed in Bunia, Mbuji-Mayi, Lubumbashi and Kinshasa.

This provision to the PNLT is part of the program "Investing to get more impact against TB and HIV in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), funded by the Global Fund, for the implementation of the Unique Concept Note for Tuberculosis and HIV ", of which Caritas Congo Asbl, was Principal Recipient until the end of December 2017.

Caritas Congo Asbl