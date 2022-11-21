DR Congo: Youth receive nutritional support at Don Bosco Kansebula thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions

Don Bosco Kansebula also has a 44-hectare farm that supplies food

(MissionNewswire) More than 360 youth received nutritional support at Don Bosco Kansebula, located in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo*, thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco.

Youth benefiting from this food were ages 6-22. Many are are in secondary school and college as well as 82 young Salesians studying at Don Bosco Kansebula. Single mothers from the villages also received this donation. The goal was to provide ongoing balanced nutrition for young Salesians and other vulnerable youth.

Don Bosco Kansebula also has a 44-hectare farm that supplies food for the Salesian formation house and to the village nearby. Since its beginning, Don Bosco Kansebula has provided young Salesians with philosophy education and has given them shelter and nutritional support while at the school. Villagers living near Don Bosco Kansebula have used the farm to cultivate food for themselves and the community.

One of the beneficiaries was Kyundundu Mbilizi Fabrice, who is 25 and in high school, Fabrice said, "I studied agriculture in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Uvira. Now, I am at Kansebula as Salesian of Don Bosco in post-novitiate. At Kansebula, we have a garden and we produce vegetables and keep some domestical animals. Villages and confreres have benefited from what is produced in the garden and in the farm as well. I am really happy for what our benefactors are doing for us in order to fight hunger and I encourage them to continue in that direction."

Salesian missionaries have been working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than 100 years ensuring that the most vulnerable children are not forgotten. Salesian primary and secondary schools and programs lay the foundation for early learning while Salesian trade, vocational and agricultural programs offer many youth the opportunity for a stable and productive future.

Despite its vast material wealth, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has long been a very poor nation. Half of the country's population lives below the poverty line living on less than $1 a day, especially those in rural communities. Because of ongoing strife and violence within the country, more than 8.5 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 4.1 million Congolese are now displaced with 620,000 seeking refuge in neighboring countries. More than 7.5 million people do not have enough food to eat.