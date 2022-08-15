DR Congo: Youth gain skills, develop talents

Salesian Boscolac community provides education and social programs for 100 youth

(MissionNewswire) At the end of the school year, the Salesian community of the Boscolac, located in Mugunga, Democratic Republic of the Congo, organized an event to thank people who supported the Salesian mission throughout the year. Boscolac is the only Salesian educational center in this suburban area about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the city of Goma. The most vulnerable and disadvantaged populations live there, and youth are happy to participate in the educational, recreational, and religious activities available.

Boscolac provides an opportunity for youth to learn a trade at the Salesian vocational training center. Youth take courses in cutting and sewing and develop their talents at the oratory through theater, music, and sports. Close to 100 youth attend these activities.

Boscolac was made possible thanks to the group Marineo Solidale, which initially supported the schooling of 10 youth and the purchase of materials for the oratory’s activities. Other benefactors have also been important for the continuation of activities.

“Youth who are living in poverty and are able to access education and social programs have a chance at a better life,” said Father Gus Baek, director of Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. “Salesian programs aim to help children live safely while getting the emotional support they need and the education that will help them lead productive lives.”

Salesian missionaries have been working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than 100 years ensuring that the most vulnerable children are not forgotten. Salesian primary and secondary schools and programs lay the foundation for early learning while Salesian trade, vocational and agricultural programs offer many youth the opportunity for a stable and productive future.

Despite its vast material wealth, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has long been a very poor nation. Half of the country’s population lives below the poverty line living on less than $1 a day, especially those in rural communities. Because of ongoing strife and violence within the country, more than 8.5 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 4.1 million Congolese are now displaced with 620,000 seeking refuge in neighboring countries. More than 7.5 million people do not have enough food to eat.

