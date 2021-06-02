DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 9, as of 02 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Over 4 200 displaced people received food in Minova

• Opening of 2 sites for displaced people in Bukavu

• Contribution from the Government of Japan, through shelter, NFI and WASH items

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Returns of displaced populations to the city of Goma continue to be observed. However, families are awaiting instructions from North Kivu provincial authorities before returning. On 2 June, the authorities once again reminded the population to remain vigilant and to continue to strictly follow the measures that have been put in place. In the city of Goma, a relative calm in tremors has been observed. Although several businesses are open, the city is experiencing difficulties accessing cash, due to the closure of banks and the limited amount of money in circulation, according to a REACH assessment conducted on 31 May.

The lack of intimacy in host families as well as in the sites raises concerns about the risk of gender-based violence. Some cases of sexual violence have already been reported in Sake.

In a statement issued on 29 May, the Provincial Director of Primary, Secondary, and Technical Education in North Kivu asked displaced families in Masisi and Walikale territories to enroll their children in schools near to where they are currently residing, to avoid interrupting their schooling. He also asked school officials to unconditionally welcome all children who are victims of this emergency.

In South Kivu, the contingency plan developed by the provincial Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs targets 103,000 people displaced following the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano. US$25 million will be needed to implement this plan.