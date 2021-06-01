DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 8, as of 01 June 2021

This report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of June 01, 2021 (4pm Goma time).

HIGHLIGHTS

• Following the development of the humanitarian response strategy to the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption crisis, the humanitarian response plan is being finalized

• Assistance activities for displaced populations continue in various displacement locations and Goma

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Provincial authorities in North Kivu announced on 01 June a slight decrease in seismic activity compared to 31 May. Seventy-one tremors were recorded today, the majority of which were not felt by the population.

According to a GeoRiskA research team, the decrease in energy released by earthquakes cannot be yet interpreted as indicating the end of volcanic activity. Nevertheless, a Lake Kivu monitoring team from the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) noted that there is no imminent risk of a gas outburst expected in Lake Kivu, and said it continues to monitor the risks that could arise from the seismic activity on the lake's ecosystem.

Return movements of people to Goma continue. Some residents of the Mabanga Sud neighborhood, located in the red zone, reported that their homes were burglarized on the night of 01 June by people armed with knives.

Assistance activities for displaced populations are continuing in the various displacement sites, namely Sake, Minova, and Rutshuru. Humanitarian partners have launched awareness raising sessions for their staff on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA).

Since 31st May, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has been providing humanitarian helicopter flights to Sake.