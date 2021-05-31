DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 7, as of 31 May 2021

The report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of 31 May 2021, until 4pm (Goma time).

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 232,400 displaced persons in Sake, Rutshuru, Lubero, Minova and Bukavu

• 35 suspected cases of cholera in the health zone of Kirotshe

• Food assistance to displaced people is underway

• 1,361 unaccompanied children as a result of the volcanic eruption, including 858 children who have already been reunited

• Water assistance remains urgent

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Goma Volcano Observatory (OVG) announced on 31 May that the possibility of an eruption on land or under the lake has not been ruled out and recommended that the population stay away from lava flows. The provincial authorities of North Kivu also asked the population to remain vigilant, and to strictly follow the measures adopted. The tremors are less noticeable, however, the Rwanda Seismic Monitor recorded a tremor of magnitude 4.2 on 30 May at 11.13pm.

The national Minister of Transport, Communication and Opening up announced on 30 May that conditions for the reopening of air traffic at Kavumu airport in Bukavu are satisfactory. Goma airport remains closed and under surveillance.

Some banks that have not been operational since 27 May in the city of Goma have reopened and are now offering a minimum service to their clients.

Goma

In coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), UNICEF is also supporting the rehabilitation of the water network in Goma.

Following the Nyiragongo volcano eruption, 1,361 unaccompanied children have been identified by UNICEF in coordination with the Division of Social Affairs, the DRC Red Cross and the NGO Change the World. 858 children have already been reunited with their families, while 332 are living with host families and in temporary host centres.