DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 4, as of 28 May 2021

The report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 26 to 27 May 2021, 16:00 Kinshasa time

HIGHLIGHTS

• The tremors are less intense

• At least 180,000 people have arrived in Sake

• Sectorial assessments adapted to the new situation are ongoing

• A CERF allocation of US$ 1,2 million has been approved

SITUATION OVERVIEW

After the evacuation of Goma on 27 May, which caused major traffic jams, a calm is returning to the city. An estimated 400,000 people are believed to have left Goma (number to be confirmed). Nevertheless, some people stayed home to prevent potential burglaries.

On 28 May, activities slowly went back to normal in the neighborhoods that were not affected by the evacuation order issued by the authorities. Some shops and markets have opened, and motorcycle taxis and buses are operational. A small movement of people back to these neighborhoods is also reported.

The tremors continue, especially during night, although they have decreased in intensity. The Rwanda Seismic Monitor recorded between 6 am and 8 am a tremor with a magnitude of 3.4. A team of volcanologists are conducting analyses in order to elaborate scenarios regarding the Nyiragongo volcano in the next days, and any potential consequences, particularly for Lake Kivu.

Humanitarian staff have organized their presence in Goma and in the displacement sites to provide the necessary assistance to the affected populations.

According to local sources, food prices continue to rise and the Congolese franc (FC) is gaining in value because of the difficulty in finding U.S. dollars. The dollar is now trading at 1,700 to 1,800 FC (down from 2,000 FC almost a year ago).

On 28 May, MONUSCO re-established traffic at the “point des Français” on the Goma-Bukavu axis, facilitating the passage of people. At the request of the Governor of North Kivu, MONUSCO provided drinking water to the people of Goma who are moving to Sake and food for the youngest. The Mission has mobilized two water tanks and provided at least 100 food packages to displaced persons.

Apart from Bukavu, the main relocation centers are Sake and Rutshuru in North Kivu and Minova in South Kivu.

Sake

With an estimated population of 70,000, Sake is reported to be hosting more than 180,000 displaced persons2 since the evacuation of Goma.

It is reported that 14 collective centers in Sake could accommodate displaced people. The biggest concern remains the supply of potable water, sanitation, and hygiene to reduce the risk of a cholera outbreak, endemic to the area. One case of cholera has been reported.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), already present in Sake, provides medical support, including sexual gender-based violence, to the Centre de Santé de Référence and has deployed a team of health promoters (cholera, COVID-19, hygiene). Their infection prevention and control (IPC) support is ongoing in the cholera treatment centers. On 28 May, they also installed water bladders and distributed chlorination points. Needs remain for dignity and hygiene kits for women, post-rape PEP kits, shelter, essential household items, water, and latrines.

Minova

Some residents who left Goma headed south to Bukavu via Minova. Priority needs reported by the new arrivals include shelter, food, and water.

Of those who spent the night in Minova, a portion of the population took shelter in churches and schools while a good portion is reported to have slept outside on the soccer field. The improved water sources available in Minova are not sufficient to meet the demand. Some displaced people have access to untreated water from Lake Kivu.

Rutshuru

Thousands of people have reportedly arrived in Rutshuru (statistics are not yet available, assessments are underway). The largest concentration is in Kiwanja, and others are in Rutshuru center, Rugari and on the Kiwanja-Bunagana and Kiwanja-Ishasha axes. Other people are also reportedly heading to Lubero territory.

The needs of these different areas are similar.

MONUSCO is expected to build large tents at the Rutshuru stadium to accommodate separated children. essential household items, water, and latrines.